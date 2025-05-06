10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $110.00 $38.9K 27.3K 49.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $197.50 $39.0K 3.9K 12.1K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $385.00 $42.5K 1.8K 8.6K IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $240.00 $168.2K 3.2K 1.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $440.00 $70.0K 19.0K 1.6K APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $340.00 $30.2K 320 1.1K WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $42.50 $117.0K 920 488 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $102.00 $51.5K 348 328 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $100.00 $31.1K 7.5K 322 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $185.00 $29.2K 2.1K 279

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 351 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 27300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 3938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 1825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.2K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 3214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 45 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 19036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $1542.0 per contract. There were 320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 136 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $1485.0 per contract. There were 7513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 255 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $2920.0 per contract. There were 2130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Rosenblatt Downgrades Buy Neutral May 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Hold Underperform

