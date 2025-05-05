10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $115.00 $25.4K 30.9K 48.5K AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $150.00 $58.9K 14.2K 12.5K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $140.00 $33.6K 9.8K 11.6K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $100.00 $29.8K 6.6K 8.9K VRNS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $45.00 $64.5K 1.3K 5.4K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $180.00 $216.2K 26.9K 5.0K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $385.00 $77.7K 1.2K 4.2K CORZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.00 $471.0K 8.0K 3.5K AI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $23.00 $42.8K 21.6K 2.7K ZETA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.50 $901.6K 301 2.3K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 30978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 256 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $5890.0 per contract. There were 14287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 9897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 6633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRNS (NASDAQ:VRNS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 287 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $216.2K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 26960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.7K, with a price of $1008.0 per contract. There were 1237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $471.0K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 8008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AI (NYSE:AI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 997 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 21613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZETA (NYSE:ZETA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 256 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2300 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $901.6K, with a price of $392.0 per contract. There were 301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Rosenblatt Downgrades Buy Neutral May 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Hold Underperform

