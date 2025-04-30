10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $104.00 $28.3K 16.8K 45.5K CFLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $25.00 $37.4K 2.7K 6.5K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $385.00 $28.0K 20.5K 5.0K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $115.00 $103.0K 4.6K 4.7K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $325.00 $51.3K 10.2K 1.9K AAPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $220.00 $78.0K 11.9K 1.4K ARW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $110.00 $55.0K 12 1.1K U CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $35.00 $65.8K 2.2K 1.0K AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $140.00 $557.0K 3.6K 927 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $36.8K 6.4K 743

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 16863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFLT (NASDAQ:CFLT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 2703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 20561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 4641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 253 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 10288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 11980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARW (NYSE:ARW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U (NYSE:U), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 998 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.8K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 2290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 875 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $557.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 3604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 927 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 261 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 6409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.