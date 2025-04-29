10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $108.00 $54.4K 11.5K 44.9K MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $13.00 $56.0K 1.2K 9.3K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $210.00 $25.4K 9.9K 6.9K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $96.00 $412.0K 3.7K 4.9K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $130.00 $38.0K 5.8K 2.7K SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $36.00 $28.2K 4.7K 2.4K SMTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $28.00 $215.4K 979 1.6K AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $190.00 $28.2K 4.9K 871 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $420.00 $38.3K 14.4K 716 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $46.4K 17.5K 518

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 288 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 11526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 325 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 1261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 9903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $412.0K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 3768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 5813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 188 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 4702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 399 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $215.4K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 4922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $639.0 per contract. There were 14400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 262 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 211 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 17574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

