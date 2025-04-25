10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $110.00 $26.8K 96.0K 292.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $110.00 $47.4K 14.3K 55.7K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $350.00 $119.0K 24.7K 24.7K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $85.00 $62.1K 27.7K 4.7K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $60.00 $36.3K 7.4K 4.0K WOLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $2.50 $28.4K 4.9K 1.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $440.00 $60.7K 3.0K 1.2K QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $125.00 $30.0K 599 700 ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $200.00 $40.4K 438 579 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $130.00 $198.0K 842 550

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 96004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 375 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 14352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.0K, with a price of $1860.0 per contract. There were 24752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 269 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 27775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 606 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 7491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 4995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 266 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $1898.0 per contract. There were 3058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 329 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 419 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

