10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $95.00 $25.4K 22.1K 82.7K AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $190.00 $37.2K 9.0K 26.6K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $320.00 $44.9K 4.8K 9.0K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $95.00 $25.2K 2.2K 2.6K STX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $25.9K 8 860 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $87.50 $147.1K 512 815 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $140.00 $120.8K 7.0K 691 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $160.00 $184.5K 476 506 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $70.00 $92.6K 473 485 APH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $60.00 $26.0K 2.3K 224

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 22167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $372.0 per contract. There were 9015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $899.0 per contract. There were 4834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 2267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STX (NASDAQ:STX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 151 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.1K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 253 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.8K, with a price of $478.0 per contract. There were 7008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 270 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.5K, with a price of $1525.0 per contract. There were 476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 378 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.6K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APH (NYSE:APH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 2365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

