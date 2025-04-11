10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $105.00 $30.1K 44.2K 15.6K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $300.00 $42.0K 4.5K 7.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $94.00 $28.5K 2.9K 7.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $380.00 $42.0K 12.3K 3.7K MCHP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $37.00 $65.0K 44 2.0K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $72.00 $45.6K 1.9K 1.5K CLSK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $8.00 $33.1K 3.8K 1.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $170.00 $77.4K 12.2K 1.4K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $130.00 $99.0K 5.8K 695 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $360.00 $80.9K 454 594

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 44249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 6 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 4504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 2925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 12301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCHP (NASDAQ:MCHP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 1914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 70 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 3821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 126 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.4K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 12206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 5883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 126 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.9K, with a price of $3861.0 per contract. There were 454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Underperform Hold Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform

