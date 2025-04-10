10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $108.00 $29.8K 33.1K 62.5K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $80.00 $27.0K 9.7K 12.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $22.00 $84.8K 31.8K 9.2K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $305.00 $575.4K 1.4K 6.6K WOLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.00 $30.0K 829 2.5K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $200.00 $108.0K 10.1K 1.3K DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $115.00 $52.5K 1.4K 874 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $155.00 $26.5K 2.4K 792 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $34.3K 1.0K 697 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $155.00 $108.6K 1.8K 664

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 33144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 410 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 9719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 786 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.8K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 31860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1019 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $575.4K, with a price of $563.0 per contract. There were 1484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 10154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 281 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 2448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 1039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 344 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.6K, with a price of $362.0 per contract. There were 1846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight Mar 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.