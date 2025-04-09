10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $100.00 $27.5K 45.2K 84.3K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $170.00 $45.5K 12.7K 10.6K MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $220.00 $33.8K 4.0K 5.7K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $67.00 $30.0K 3.0K 2.7K QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $130.00 $25.2K 286 2.1K PLTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $78.00 $50.0K 2.1K 1.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $430.00 $63.4K 1.0K 301 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $185.00 $62.0K 887 282 APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $250.00 $140.5K 1.3K 280 ADI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $210.00 $48.5K 0 115

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 45277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 12791 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 4006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 3087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $459.0 per contract. There were 286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 254 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.4K, with a price of $1670.0 per contract. There were 1039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 163 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.5K, with a price of $2810.0 per contract. There were 1315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

