10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $100.00 $39.0K 14.8K 106.1K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $175.00 $178.0K 10.0K 33.1K MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $250.00 $95.8K 3.6K 10.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $360.00 $30.3K 1.3K 2.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $105.00 $28.4K 3.1K 1.5K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $140.00 $38.9K 415 622 CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $155.00 $44.6K 458 201 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $85.00 $60.1K 225 98 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $35.1K 9.5K 94 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $20.00 $34.2K 61 20

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 14877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 429 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.0K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 10023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.8K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 3630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $1045.0 per contract. There were 1351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $582.0 per contract. There were 3164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 647 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $11156.0 per contract. There were 458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 346 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 283 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $5015.0 per contract. There were 9579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRDO (NASDAQ:CRDO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

