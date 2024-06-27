10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $130.00 $32.3K 47.2K 38.3K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $850.00 $69.4K 2.2K 8.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $19.00 $57.9K 5.4K 3.5K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $140.00 $45.2K 3.9K 2.5K GDDY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $150.00 $42.5K 2.3K 2.3K CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $270.00 $50.0K 1.9K 1.6K ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $180.00 $109.6K 1.8K 1.4K ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $540.00 $38.5K 25 1.4K DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $130.00 $25.4K 2.0K 837 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $225.00 $55.5K 28.5K 618

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 47242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.4K, with a price of $3470.0 per contract. There were 2284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 597 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 5464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 3920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GDDY (NYSE:GDDY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 2329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 1952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 174 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.6K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 1856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 76 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 2018 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 837 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 28523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

