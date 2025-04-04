10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/10/24 $182.50 $45.8K 31.4K 71.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/10/24 $900.00 $55.5K 8.3K 44.2K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $34.00 $99.3K 2.4K 16.2K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $150.00 $293.0K 10.9K 2.6K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $150.00 $95.5K 7.7K 1.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/10/24 $405.00 $37.4K 3.3K 901 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $155.00 $46.3K 9.5K 828 CFLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $36.00 $48.0K 141 725 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $850.00 $42.4K 1.8K 525 AEYE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $25.00 $37.0K 40 241

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 329 day(s) on May 10, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 31425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 329 day(s) on May 10, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 8312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 308 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 4778 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.3K, with a price of $21.0 per contract. There were 2478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 888 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $293.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 10944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 259 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 7762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 329 day(s) on May 10, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 3335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $927.0 per contract. There were 9505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFLT (NASDAQ:CFLT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 287 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 687 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 322 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $2122.0 per contract. There were 1802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEYE (NASDAQ:AEYE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

