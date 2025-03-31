10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $110.00 $92.7K 76.7K 22.2K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $250.00 $26.8K 8.2K 10.9K WOLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.00 $60.2K 1.5K 2.1K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $165.00 $1.1 million 7.5K 1.7K ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $115.00 $43.5K 3.4K 1.5K FSLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $6.50 $40.0K 0 1.1K NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $100.00 $287.2K 1.9K 711 OLED PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $130.00 $48.4K 121 701 BTBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.00 $29.2K 13.0K 608 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $110.00 $28.6K 6.3K 361

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 323 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.7K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 76755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 8215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1212 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 1506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $1194.0 per contract. There were 7560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $1560.0 per contract. There were 3460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 646 contract(s) at a $6.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET (NYSE:NET), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 491 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $287.2K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 1967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OLED (NASDAQ:OLED), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTBT (NASDAQ:BTBT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 291 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 595 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 13009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 263 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $2860.0 per contract. There were 6302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

