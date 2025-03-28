10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $222.50 $47.5K 10.1K 12.2K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $250.00 $33.0K 3.5K 8.6K CORZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.00 $562.1K 14.0K 5.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $22.50 $69.7K 5.3K 3.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $113.00 $54.8K 3.4K 3.1K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $88.00 $31.5K 1.1K 2.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $43.0K 19.5K 1.9K NN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $90.0K 5.1K 1.4K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $160.00 $33.8K 8.7K 1.2K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $33.50 $68.7K 37 727

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 10184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 3556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 175 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1519 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $562.1K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 14074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 20 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 684 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.7K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 5342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 3490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 1166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 294 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 19506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NN (NASDAQ:NN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 658 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 5125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 20 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 8797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $33.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.7K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

