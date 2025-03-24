10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $225.00 $30.4K 26.1K 29.4K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $95.00 $32.0K 10.8K 24.8K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $360.00 $32.0K 1.1K 14.8K JAMF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.50 $36.0K 1.0K 2.4K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $35.00 $118.5K 10.1K 1.6K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $30.8K 37.2K 1.1K MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $480.00 $37.9K 2.0K 999 U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $23.00 $44.4K 3.8K 907 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $108.00 $163.2K 1.8K 877 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $190.00 $35.7K 1.2K 438

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 435 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 26115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 10875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 1179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JAMF (NASDAQ:JAMF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 451 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.5K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 10150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 298 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 37222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 634 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $9478.0 per contract. There were 2040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U (NYSE:U), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 3856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.2K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 1899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 1238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

