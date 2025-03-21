10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $118.00 $29.0K 97.0K 37.5K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $60.00 $38.2K 17.4K 6.8K SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $42.00 $91.8K 17.9K 6.0K ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $185.00 $1.2 million 392 3.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $210.00 $29.3K 34.2K 2.7K MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $280.00 $58.5K 2.1K 1.7K CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $97.50 $63.0K 651 603 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $310.00 $50.9K 2.0K 523 JKS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $22.50 $156.0K 0 400 IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.00 $31.1K 1.9K 372

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 255 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 97048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1418 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 17403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6889 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 473 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 17922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 2775 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 34243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 2161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLS (NYSE:CLS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 27 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 2010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JKS (NYSE:JKS), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $311.0 per contract. There were 1955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

