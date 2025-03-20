10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $108.00 $32.4K 7.1K 31.0K INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $24.00 $48.0K 18.4K 10.0K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $80.00 $72.1K 6.7K 9.2K SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.00 $109.5K 132 2.5K CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $355.00 $115.7K 43 1.6K MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $67.50 $851.8K 1.9K 1.3K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $380.00 $59.8K 4.7K 1.2K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $165.00 $28.7K 9.4K 935 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $115.00 $33.2K 1.4K 884 MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $290.00 $399.0K 627 788

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 7124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31089 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 18476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 555 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.1K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 6774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.7K, with a price of $2315.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1350 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $851.8K, with a price of $631.0 per contract. There were 1954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 192 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $312.0 per contract. There were 4712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 9432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 1437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $399.0K, with a price of $1995.0 per contract. There were 627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

