10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $120.00 $82.8K 137.7K 82.5K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $85.00 $76.6K 11.4K 15.3K BASE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.50 $34.6K 4.0K 1.4K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $290.00 $167.0K 1.0K 1.0K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $26.00 $26.7K 17.2K 1.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $185.00 $42.4K 908 839 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $135.00 $26.2K 13.2K 732 XRX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $68.0K 20.1K 685 AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $185.00 $249.0K 20 665 ZM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $75.00 $143.4K 4.6K 300

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 255 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.8K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 137772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 286 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.6K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 11413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BASE (NASDAQ:BASE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 4009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.0K, with a price of $1670.0 per contract. There were 1058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1070 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 17252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 458 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $21200.0 per contract. There were 908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 13263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XRX (NASDAQ:XRX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 305 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 680 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 20111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1005 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $249.0K, with a price of $6225.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.4K, with a price of $478.0 per contract. There were 4621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

