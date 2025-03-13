10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $115.00 $45.7K 37.3K 64.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $24.00 $32.4K 1.3K 34.1K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $421.8K 21.8K 3.5K RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $188.9K 27.2K 2.6K PGY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $174.8K 181 2.5K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $280.00 $143.0K 1.3K 2.1K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $325.00 $195.0K 5.9K 1.8K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $225.00 $688.8K 20.6K 1.5K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $90.00 $169.3K 16.2K 1.4K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $75.00 $95.0K 3.1K 1.1K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 37369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 427 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 1359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 309 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 524 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $421.8K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 21890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 309 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1303 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 271 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.9K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 27296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PGY (NASDAQ:PGY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 309 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2498 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.8K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.0K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 1306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 5912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1820 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 480 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $688.8K, with a price of $1435.0 per contract. There were 20670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 477 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.3K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 16246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 3159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

