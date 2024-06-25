10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $125.00 $89.8K 64.6K 213.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $162.50 $27.0K 9.4K 27.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $210.00 $29.0K 8.4K 12.6K SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/28/24 $850.00 $51.0K 901 4.8K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $1580.00 $64.0K 28 2.6K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $150.00 $87.6K 3.8K 1.2K TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $47.4K 4.4K 1.0K DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $150.00 $111.0K 351 648 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $1400.00 $70.0K 435 528 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $160.00 $120.0K 10.2K 506

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 365 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.8K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 64644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 9476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 8474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $2550.0 per contract. There were 901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $1580.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $3200.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.6K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 3854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 206 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $1757.0 per contract. There were 4446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.0K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $1400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 10273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.