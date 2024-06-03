10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $195.00 $39.0K 25.7K 117.4K ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $120.00 $29.4K 569 39.3K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $160.00 $32.0K 9.1K 34.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $1140.00 $125.9K 3.7K 32.4K MAXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.50 $52.5K 20.7K 9.6K DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $140.00 $31.0K 8.5K 8.1K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $410.00 $39.4K 2.5K 5.7K SMCI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $750.00 $51.3K 1.1K 4.8K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $30.50 $60.4K 4.2K 1.3K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $130.00 $61.1K 656 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 25756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 9165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $1140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.9K, with a price of $2470.0 per contract. There were 3756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAXN (NASDAQ:MAXN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 20745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 8530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 2551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $2568.0 per contract. There were 1160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 560 contract(s) at a $30.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 4225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 109 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.1K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.