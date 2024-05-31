10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $1100.00 $164.6K 11.0K 75.1K SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/31/24 $140.00 $40.6K 3.2K 3.2K SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $700.00 $64.0K 509 2.6K CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $240.00 $41.0K 3.3K 2.4K SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $50.00 $27.9K 777 1.8K NCNO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $30.00 $57.7K 4 1.4K MU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $95.00 $423.0K 322 1.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $160.00 $38.2K 1.6K 869 WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $210.00 $97.9K 51 816 PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.00 $25.0K 2.1K 635

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 714 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.6K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 11037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 3208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 3338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SEDG (NASDAQ:SEDG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $474.0 per contract. There were 777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCNO (NASDAQ:NCNO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 330 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 203 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $423.0K, with a price of $423.0 per contract. There were 322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $427.0 per contract. There were 1659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDAY (NASDAQ:WDAY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.9K, with a price of $513.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PATH (NYSE:PATH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 168 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 2176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

