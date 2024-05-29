10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/31/24 $1150.00 $62.5K 10.1K 42.6K INFY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.00 $315.0K 2.2K 2.5K DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/31/24 $155.00 $42.0K 1.3K 2.2K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $162.50 $62.0K 989 2.0K ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $120.00 $94.8K 455 1.3K ZS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $170.00 $41.4K 528 1.0K OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $100.00 $65.2K 231 988 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $300.00 $35.1K 3.8K 918 AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $20.00 $68.1K 1.3K 795 DOMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $7.00 $28.0K 1.7K 790

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $1150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $1563.0 per contract. There were 10194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INFY (NYSE:INFY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 233 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.0K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 2215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 145 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 1335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 750 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $4740.0 per contract. There were 455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 51 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 3889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 918 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AI (NYSE:AI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 619 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.1K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOMO (NASDAQ:DOMO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 1730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.