10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $120.00 $273.6K 44.7K 117.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $400.00 $25.5K 5.1K 8.1K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $180.00 $28.8K 8.1K 6.2K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $95.00 $69.0K 910 5.2K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $265.00 $50.5K 16.4K 5.0K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $220.00 $59.4K 7.4K 4.7K VIAV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.00 $135.1K 214 3.0K CRDO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $50.00 $51.0K 990 2.1K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.50 $32.3K 7.3K 1.7K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $80.00 $35.9K 6.8K 1.6K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 1429 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $273.6K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 44772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 412 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 5159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 8156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 16470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 154 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 7415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAV (NASDAQ:VIAV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3004 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.1K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRDO (NASDAQ:CRDO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 318 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 7353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 6808 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

