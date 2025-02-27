10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $128.00 $54.1K 11.0K 72.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $240.00 $49.9K 8.0K 26.7K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $90.00 $29.8K 10.0K 22.9K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $180.00 $40.4K 4.0K 5.4K IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $26.50 $57.0K 505 3.8K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $50.00 $35.8K 3.6K 3.3K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $400.00 $26.2K 1.9K 2.6K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $27.00 $32.0K 2.5K 1.3K BBAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.00 $43.0K 14.3K 525 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $335.00 $29.1K 182 321

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 301 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 11047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 208 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 8022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 198 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 10092 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 4004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $26.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $598.0 per contract. There were 3693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 1993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 2555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBAI (NYSE:BBAI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 323 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 171 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 14374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1941.0 per contract. There were 182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

