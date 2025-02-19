10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $60.00 $29.4K 48.1K 90.7K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $130.00 $26.6K 70.8K 32.3K RGTI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $10.50 $27.0K 1.7K 5.9K INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $45.00 $236.8K 23.0K 2.8K DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $120.00 $49.1K 6.2K 1.7K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.00 $80.1K 4.5K 1.4K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $126.00 $41.5K 1.0K 1.2K FTNT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $100.00 $58.5K 6.1K 1.2K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $225.00 $123.5K 877 708 MCHP CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $60.00 $65.0K 560 522

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 48158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 1900 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 70835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 331 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2115 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $236.8K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 23060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 289 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 6270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QBTS (NYSE:QBTS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.1K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 4574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 1071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTNT (NASDAQ:FTNT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 695 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $3660.0 per contract. There were 6191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.5K, with a price of $1235.0 per contract. There were 877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCHP (NASDAQ:MCHP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

