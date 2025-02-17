10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $137.00 $45.8K 28.9K 279.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $25.00 $93.4K 46.8K 78.8K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $50.00 $48.4K 28.3K 77.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $120.00 $132.3K 19.7K 29.3K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $340.00 $29.3K 9.4K 15.6K APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $500.00 $28.7K 1.1K 5.6K DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $105.00 $54.3K 5.2K 5.0K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $245.00 $25.6K 3.6K 2.0K RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.00 $33.8K 49.2K 1.2K PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $210.00 $32.5K 3.6K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 236 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 28959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 1821 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 81 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.4K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 46831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 28343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 444 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.3K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 19701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $979.0 per contract. There were 9437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $2395.0 per contract. There were 1149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $1235.0 per contract. There were 5219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $512.0 per contract. There were 3624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 49223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 3698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

