10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $240.00 $207.0K 35.2K 29.6K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $42.00 $94.1K 3.8K 7.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.00 $25.2K 15.1K 5.8K APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $450.00 $86.0K 2 5.7K MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $5.00 $41.8K 4.7K 3.7K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $322.50 $100.0K 241 2.6K ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $175.00 $43.4K 408 1.2K DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $175.00 $190.5K 1.8K 1.1K PLTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $118.00 $27.0K 929 1.1K SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $13.50 $27.6K 899 958

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $207.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 35226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.1K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 3848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $506.0 per contract. There were 15170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 854 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 4750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $322.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 92 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 127 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 866 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $190.5K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.