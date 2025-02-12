10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $40.00 $38.4K 5.6K 34.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $21.50 $25.8K 15.8K 9.6K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $320.00 $302.2K 5.5K 8.2K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $255.00 $37.0K 2.2K 2.8K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $120.00 $38.0K 17.6K 2.8K RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $27.0K 10.9K 2.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $150.00 $28.5K 31.9K 1.4K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $190.00 $2.8 million 2.0K 1.0K SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.00 $66.9K 7.7K 704 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.00 $55.5K 5.9K 685

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 5657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 275 contract(s) at a $21.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 15857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 785 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $302.2K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 5574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 2256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 37 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 17635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 338 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 10927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 31971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.8 million, with a price of $2862.0 per contract. There were 2077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 338 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.9K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 7711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 5953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.