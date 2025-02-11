10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $25.00 $59.2K 38.1K 36.5K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $45.00 $35.9K 28.1K 18.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $115.00 $28.9K 21.3K 16.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $230.00 $33.6K 15.5K 11.3K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $120.00 $45.3K 89.7K 9.1K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.00 $578.2K 50 5.0K CFLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $40.00 $35.3K 4.0K 3.0K FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $180.00 $45.6K 572 1.9K WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $75.00 $26.7K 14.3K 1.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $112.00 $38.7K 2.5K 1.3K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1162 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 38144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 151 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 28102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 21361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 15505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 687 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 89765 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 220 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1314 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $578.2K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CFLT (NASDAQ:CFLT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 1182 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 4079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $913.0 per contract. There were 572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 14388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $387.0 per contract. There were 2598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

