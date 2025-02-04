10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $100.00 $50.5K 144 63.3K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/07/25 $235.00 $35.9K 20.7K 46.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $118.00 $32.3K 11.3K 38.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $120.00 $102.7K 13.4K 19.6K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $65.00 $101.1K 5.0K 4.4K MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $95.00 $27.8K 2.1K 3.4K MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $345.00 $83.8K 1.5K 1.5K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $21.00 $50.0K 4.0K 1.3K TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $230.00 $37.2K 1.5K 1.3K DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $105.00 $101.8K 43 1.0K

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 20798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $323.0 per contract. There were 11394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.7K, with a price of $411.0 per contract. There were 13483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 217 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.1K, with a price of $477.0 per contract. There were 5043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 2132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.8K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 1557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 329 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 4035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 192 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 1573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 999 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.8K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

