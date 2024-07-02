10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $122.00 $62.4K 13.9K 143.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $165.00 $33.2K 16.7K 31.8K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $850.00 $128.6K 2.2K 7.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $220.00 $40.2K 54.4K 5.7K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $20.50 $494.1K 5.0K 3.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $26.00 $31.8K 142 1.5K MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $452.50 $35.8K 1.0K 924 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/05/24 $1660.00 $27.7K 476 710 INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $187.2K 9.3K 700 WULF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $3.00 $64.5K 9.7K 315

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 13941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 16788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 138 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.6K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 2221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 54451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 2059 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $494.1K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 5012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 199 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $449.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $452.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 1022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $1660.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $1980.0 per contract. There were 476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 353 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.2K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 9337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 9724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.