10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MAXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $1.00 $126.9K 17.4K 55.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $123.00 $27.6K 18.3K 47.5K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $850.00 $39.7K 1.1K 5.1K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $173.1K 24.6K 4.2K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $215.00 $74.4K 34.5K 4.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/28/24 $1610.00 $27.6K 868 2.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $455.00 $32.0K 3.1K 2.0K AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $160.00 $108.0K 1.3K 585 ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $65.00 $28.8K 2.8K 414 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $250.00 $28.0K 6.6K 335

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MAXN (NASDAQ:MAXN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 1692 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.9K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 17462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 18321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 203 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 753 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.1K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 24651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $744.0 per contract. There were 34571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $1610.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 3102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 1315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 2822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 6683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.