10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $145.00 $40.4K 57.0K 142.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $245.00 $49.4K 35.0K 47.0K SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/13/24 $44.00 $355.5K 6.8K 10.2K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $180.00 $50.8K 8.3K 9.6K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $350.00 $37.6K 4.4K 4.7K ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $47.3K 10.1K 4.6K MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $115.00 $67.6K 6 3.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $450.00 $69.7K 22.1K 2.8K TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $180.00 $74.1K 4.1K 2.1K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $25.00 $1.1 million 2.5K 1.6K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 328 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 57000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1302 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 35081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $355.5K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 6844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 8317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $579.0 per contract. There were 4476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON (NASDAQ:ON), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 364 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 10161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.6K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.7K, with a price of $703.0 per contract. There were 22125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 504 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 4113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 163 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $11883.0 per contract. There were 2530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

