10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $212.50 $31.0K 25.1K 96.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $124.00 $26.1K 22.6K 76.7K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $140.00 $30.6K 10.8K 5.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $155.00 $35.0K 7.9K 5.2K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $25.00 $50.7K 10.8K 2.6K MTSI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $160.00 $60.8K 153 1.7K DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $150.00 $120.0K 4.1K 1.3K SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $135.00 $75.0K 2.3K 1.1K HPQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $35.00 $26.2K 18.6K 1.0K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $835.00 $42.4K 532 976

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 25165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 22662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 10853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 7908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 962 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 10875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTSI (NASDAQ:MTSI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 240 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 174 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 4100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 328 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 18629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $835.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $3030.0 per contract. There were 532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

