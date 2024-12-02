10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $40.00 $36.8K 14.6K 58.4K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $138.00 $29.4K 29.3K 57.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $440.00 $34.8K 3.4K 16.8K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $142.00 $81.2K 4.3K 13.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $24.50 $110.3K 5.3K 8.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $30.00 $56.5K 21.3K 4.0K LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $80.00 $57.1K 2.9K 2.4K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.00 $90.3K 39.8K 1.2K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $30.4K 5.6K 1.1K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $27.6K 27.5K 1.1K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 14692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 29386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 3466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.2K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 4358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $24.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.3K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 5332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 21329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 157 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 2938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 109 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.3K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 39892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 195 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 5617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 27510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

