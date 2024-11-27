10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $235.00 $29.4K 25.7K 55.6K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $132.00 $30.0K 3.0K 38.2K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $400.00 $99.2K 4.8K 10.5K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $150.00 $491.0K 5.9K 1.9K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $40.00 $91.5K 3.7K 1.6K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $135.00 $27.7K 30.6K 1.1K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $150.00 $30.8K 663 1.0K KODK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.00 $45.9K 3.6K 809 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $195.00 $52.8K 1.2K 781 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $407.50 $73.8K 943 696

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 545 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 25746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 3071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.2K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 4864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $491.0K, with a price of $2455.0 per contract. There were 5959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 261 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $1055.0 per contract. There were 3700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 30686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $3427.0 per contract. There were 663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KODK (NYSE:KODK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 3657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 1260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $407.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.8K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

