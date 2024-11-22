10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $143.00 $32.0K 22.8K 82.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $230.00 $26.0K 26.6K 68.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $65.00 $41.5K 14.6K 23.9K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $25.00 $65.8K 7.1K 14.1K MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $250.00 $56.1K 2.0K 5.5K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $198.6K 10.7K 2.6K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $160.00 $34.7K 2.4K 2.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/27/24 $175.00 $28.9K 409 2.0K CSCO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $65.00 $69.1K 1.6K 1.1K SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $175.00 $27.8K 216 1.1K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 22845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 26615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 14656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 305 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.8K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 7138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $4680.0 per contract. There were 2033 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 420 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 358 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.6K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 10718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on December 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $444.0 per contract. There were 409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 91 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1133 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.1K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 1630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

