10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $145.00 $63.2K 53.9K 46.9K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $500.00 $80.9K 6.6K 22.1K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $28.9K 57.2K 7.4K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $225.00 $31.5K 9.7K 7.2K IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $28.00 $503.0K 697 4.6K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $150.00 $29.4K 187 3.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $137.00 $38.5K 1.5K 3.2K CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $20.00 $192.5K 13.2K 2.3K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $54.0K 17.7K 2.2K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $28.50 $97.5K 2.6K 1.8K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 53927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.9K, with a price of $3000.0 per contract. There were 6652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 57206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 9738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2194 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $503.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 1591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 240 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 13267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 422 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 2250 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 17787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 1499 contract(s) at a $28.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 2694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.