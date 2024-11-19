10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNPR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $36.00 $2.1 million 19 14.3K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $400.00 $33.7K 8.1K 12.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $230.00 $28.0K 7.8K 8.5K APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $9.00 $27.9K 2.0K 5.4K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $465.0K 41.1K 3.7K SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $25.00 $44.1K 8.5K 3.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $160.00 $25.3K 76.4K 3.5K CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.00 $221.9K 6 2.8K WOLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.00 $28.0K 4.3K 1.7K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $120.00 $145.7K 2.3K 1.5K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding JNPR (NYSE:JNPR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 14332 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.1 million, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $3070.0 per contract. There were 8195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 7882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 509 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 2029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $465.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 41116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 8583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $368.0 per contract. There were 76426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 223 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $221.9K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 4379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 767 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.7K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 2399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

