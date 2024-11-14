10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $149.00 $25.6K 37.8K 114.6K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $227.50 $56.3K 4.2K 9.3K ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $62.00 $83.6K 891 2.2K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.00 $74.0K 4.3K 1.2K SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $64.00 $32.1K 2.9K 376 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $170.00 $37.5K 5.7K 356 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $190.00 $25.8K 1.2K 278 CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.00 $72.1K 1.7K 230 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $53.00 $36.0K 221 215 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $33.8K 861 192

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $149.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 37833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 397 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 4209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 836 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.6K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 4316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $4597.0 per contract. There were 2961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 5758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1518.0 per contract. There were 1276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.1K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 1726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $469.0 per contract. There were 861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

