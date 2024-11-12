10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $150.00 $30.5K 157.9K 245.1K ZETA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $30.00 $29.2K 982 27.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $420.00 $63.0K 7.4K 10.6K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $225.00 $587.9K 16.6K 4.0K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $55.00 $38.5K 8.2K 3.2K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $310.00 $44.8K 3.1K 2.9K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $25.00 $89.6K 2.5K 2.7K RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $94.0K 21.2K 1.9K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $185.00 $28.5K 5.9K 1.7K FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $180.00 $99.4K 3.2K 1.4K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 157981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZETA (NYSE:ZETA), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 7473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 1110 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 78 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $587.9K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 16620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 1331 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 8243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 3171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 643 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 2525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 21285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 5959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 326 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.4K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 3225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

