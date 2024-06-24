10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $120.00 $185.6K 49.5K 174.3K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $210.00 $30.3K 16.8K 55.4K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $170.00 $791.2K 5.3K 5.6K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $140.00 $49.1K 6.8K 4.3K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $850.00 $443.6K 1.6K 4.1K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/28/24 $20.50 $73.5K 12.0K 3.5K MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $440.00 $32.0K 5.6K 2.5K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $165.00 $70.9K 3.8K 865 MAXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.50 $31.6K 23 460 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $1850.00 $29.3K 1.0K 409

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.6K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 49533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 16852 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $791.2K, with a price of $1055.0 per contract. There were 5352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $894.0 per contract. There were 6828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $443.6K, with a price of $4442.0 per contract. There were 1663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 4598 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 12049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 53 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $1033.0 per contract. There were 5601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.9K, with a price of $1580.0 per contract. There were 3886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAXN (NASDAQ:MAXN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $0.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $1850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $1543.0 per contract. There were 1078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

