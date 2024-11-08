10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $425.00 $28.5K 2.2K 10.6K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $140.00 $36.0K 79.0K 8.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $227.50 $83.3K 7.5K 8.1K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $270.00 $27.0K 3.4K 6.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $60.00 $27.7K 20.0K 4.8K DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $174.9K 5.9K 2.9K ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $30.00 $30.6K 8.3K 2.4K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $190.00 $89.6K 7.4K 2.1K AAOI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $25.00 $39.6K 1.7K 1.2K APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $300.00 $57.3K 0 1.0K

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 2214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 79071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.3K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 7528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 3447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 20014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2916 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 5934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZETA (NYSE:ZETA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 8312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 7455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAOI (NASDAQ:AAOI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $396.0 per contract. There were 1728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

