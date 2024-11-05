10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $51.00 $44.1K 4.0K 37.3K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $139.00 $25.6K 5.9K 33.7K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $250.00 $36.5K 4.6K 7.0K FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $285.00 $43.8K 1.7K 954 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $34.2K 14.5K 940 TSM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $190.00 $35.7K 2.6K 498 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $111.00 $28.4K 410 475 TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $89.00 $26.1K 255 454 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/13/24 $480.00 $71.6K 9 395 NN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $31.8K 2.6K 390

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 4068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 5963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 4639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 14514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 2691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $111.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 172 contract(s) at a $89.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on December 13, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.6K, with a price of $2865.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NN (NASDAQ:NN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 801 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 2656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.