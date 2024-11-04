10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $25.00 $45.5K 13.1K 18.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $135.00 $402.5K 39.4K 8.1K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $250.00 $62.0K 3.1K 7.8K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $440.00 $30.5K 25.8K 4.0K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $43.00 $41.2K 3.1K 420 SLAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $115.00 $31.4K 32 338 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $184.00 $25.7K 129 335 WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.00 $29.4K 14.2K 326 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.00 $125.5K 184 314 AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $230.00 $78.7K 19.5K 298

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 13167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 629 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $402.5K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 39472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 3184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 25899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $412.0 per contract. There were 3121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SLAB (NASDAQ:SLAB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $184.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $2340.0 per contract. There were 129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 245 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 14266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 228 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.5K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $1308.0 per contract. There were 19546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

