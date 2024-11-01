10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $40.00 $50.3K 9.4K 5.2K MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $200.00 $42.5K 5.8K 1.8K ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $75.00 $29.0K 3.9K 1.2K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $246.2K 90 405 CFLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $83.7K 539 287 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $135.00 $55.0K 4.0K 254 TWLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $85.00 $30.1K 1.4K 228 ON PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $65.00 $107.9K 1.7K 170 INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $21.00 $27.5K 21 142 AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $240.00 $32.9K 3.8K 139

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 283 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 9454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 5859 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALAB (NASDAQ:ALAB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 3958 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 441 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $246.2K, with a price of $12310.0 per contract. There were 90 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFLT (NASDAQ:CFLT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 231 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 4039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 77 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $503.0 per contract. There were 1486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON (NASDAQ:ON), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.9K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 1757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 777 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $3295.0 per contract. There were 3870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

