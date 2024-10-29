10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $165.00 $239.8K 12.8K 32.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $260.00 $232.8K 17.4K 11.7K IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $17.00 $76.5K 1.5K 6.4K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $220.00 $72.7K 3.9K 5.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $140.00 $25.8K 77.6K 5.6K SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $50.00 $45.1K 2.1K 2.6K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.00 $60.1K 17.6K 2.0K ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $30.00 $35.0K 3.9K 1.3K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $20.00 $45.5K 12.6K 1.2K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $76.3K 13.1K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 389 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $239.8K, with a price of $618.0 per contract. There were 12826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.8K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 17489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.7K, with a price of $1455.0 per contract. There were 3959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1291.0 per contract. There were 77682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $451.0 per contract. There were 2156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 17678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZETA (NYSE:ZETA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 3939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 12632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 444 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 288 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.3K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 13109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.