10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $140.00 $46.6K 18.8K 60.0K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $250.00 $65.7K 8.3K 16.9K RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $10.50 $52.3K 6.2K 11.0K TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $200.00 $57.4K 16.6K 4.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $42.0K 109.4K 3.6K AUR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.50 $150.0K 278 2.0K ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $152.50 $25.8K 1.2K 1.6K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $43.00 $43.6K 1.4K 1.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $435.00 $27.3K 4.9K 1.6K IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $17.50 $42.0K 1.0K 614

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 18868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $1314.0 per contract. There were 8392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1069 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 6240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $1435.0 per contract. There were 16685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $3820.0 per contract. There were 109451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AUR (NASDAQ:AUR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 445 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $343.0 per contract. There were 1266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 1491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $682.0 per contract. There were 4935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

