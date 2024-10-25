10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $142.00 $27.3K 147.0K 238.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $232.50 $33.2K 11.8K 40.3K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $220.00 $36.6K 21.1K 18.3K LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $96.00 $27.1K 1.1K 2.0K AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $170.00 $26.2K 3.3K 1.2K DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $68.00 $40.1K 67 900 ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $75.00 $184.9K 701 835 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $115.00 $37.1K 3.3K 783 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.00 $35.6K 2.5K 724 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.00 $31.5K 3.2K 647

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 147077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 335 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 11862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $2290.0 per contract. There were 21118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 1186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 3308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 893 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON (NASDAQ:ON), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 575 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.9K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 238 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $1770.0 per contract. There were 3331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 238 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 2529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 3275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

